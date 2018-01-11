Dr. Jessica Ochsner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ochsner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Ochsner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessica Ochsner, MD is a Dermatologist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Dr. Ochsner works at
Locations
-
1
J. Coller Ochsner M.d. LLC2323 Metairie Rd, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 831-6633
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ochsner?
I was too young to remember my fist visits with Dr. Ochsner. Since then, she has cared for most of my dermatology needs, (psoriasis, eczema, lipomas, Moles, dermatitis, Long ago molluscum, warts) with compassion and superior skill. She has always been so kind to me, from childhood through adult. (Even through periods when I couldn't maintain regular visits) I'm glad my mom brought me to her, she had been Doctor for older family. Dr O is patient, smart, loves dogs and has heart! Kris
About Dr. Jessica Ochsner, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1164411161
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ochsner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ochsner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ochsner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ochsner works at
Dr. Ochsner has seen patients for Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Cellulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ochsner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ochsner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ochsner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ochsner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ochsner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.