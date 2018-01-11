Overview

Dr. Jessica Ochsner, MD is a Dermatologist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.



Dr. Ochsner works at Metairie Road Dermatology in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Cellulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.