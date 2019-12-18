See All Psychiatrists in Mount Kisco, NY
Dr. Jessica Nowillo, DO

Psychiatry
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jessica Nowillo, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Nowillo works at Dr. Jessica Nowillo in Mount Kisco, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Jessica Nowillo
    35 Purchase St, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jessica Nowillo, D.O.
    272 N Bedford Rd Ste 204, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 263-9032

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon

Dec 18, 2019
I'm so happy my family found Dr. Nowillo to help my mom deal with her mental health and well-being. She was originally misdiagnosed bi-polar and overmedicated to the point of sleeping all the time, and Dr. Nowillo helped us find her the appropriate medicine to gain her personality and independence back from dealing with paranoid schizophrenia. We owe her alot and the fact that she can also speak spanish is a plus! Thank you Dr. Nowillo!
Lisa Rosenblum — Dec 18, 2019
About Dr. Jessica Nowillo, DO

  • Psychiatry
  • 21 years of experience
  • English
  • 1306881669
Education & Certifications

  • SUNY Buffalo Medical School
  • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
  • Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions

