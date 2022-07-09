Dr. Newburger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jessica Newburger, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessica Newburger, DO is a Dermatologist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Locations
Walk-in Dermatology441 S Oyster Bay Rd, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 388-6622Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 3:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I Needed to see a dermatologist today. This walk-in facility was perfect. It is new, clean and state of the art. Dr.Newburger was very knowledgeable and helpful! She put me at ease with a solution to my issue.
About Dr. Jessica Newburger, DO
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1215215355
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Dr. Newburger accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newburger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newburger has seen patients for Acne and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newburger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Newburger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newburger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newburger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newburger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.