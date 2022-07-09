Overview

Dr. Jessica Newburger, DO is a Dermatologist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.



Dr. Newburger works at Walk-in Dermatology in Plainview, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.