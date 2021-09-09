Dr. Jessica Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Nelson, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Nelson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital.
Locations
Texas Tech Physicians3601 4th St, Lubbock, TX 79430 Directions (806) 743-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Childrens Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Very good listener. I felt really comfortable sharing with her about my history and symptoms. She reassured me that how I feel about the medication is priority and that I do have control. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Jessica Nelson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1093036949
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
