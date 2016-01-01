See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Berkeley Heights, NJ
Dr. Jessica Natale-Mantell, DO

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jessica Natale-Mantell, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. 

Dr. Natale-Mantell works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ with other offices in Warren, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center
    1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 (908) 273-4300
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Jrd Training LLC
    34 Mountain Blvd Bldg C, Warren, NJ 07059 (908) 561-8600

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Arthritis of the Elbow
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Arthritis of the Elbow
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    About Dr. Jessica Natale-Mantell, DO

    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1386120780
    Education & Certifications

    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessica Natale-Mantell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Natale-Mantell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Natale-Mantell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Natale-Mantell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Natale-Mantell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Natale-Mantell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Natale-Mantell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

