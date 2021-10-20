Dr. Jessica Narvaez-Lugo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narvaez-Lugo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Narvaez-Lugo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessica Narvaez-Lugo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ponce Sch of Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando Health-health Central Hospital and Oviedo Medical Center.
Dr. Narvaez-Lugo works at
Locations
-
1
Marge Brewster Center5825 Us Highway 27 N, Sebring, FL 33870 Directions (863) 314-4887
-
2
Downtown Orlando Location721 W Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 384-7388Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am -Sunday8:00am -
-
3
West Orlando - Ocoee Location10000 W Colonial Dr Ste 289, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 384-7388
-
4
Sanford Office Location1403 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 206, Sanford, FL 32771 Directions (407) 384-7388
-
5
Digestive and Liver Center of Florida737 W Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 384-7391
-
6
Digestive and Liver Center of Florida100 N Dean Rd Ste 101, Orlando, FL 32825 Directions (407) 384-7388Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
-
7
Oviedo Office Location1000 Executive Dr Ste 6, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 384-7388Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
- Oviedo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Narvaez-Lugo?
Muy buena toda la atencion
About Dr. Jessica Narvaez-Lugo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891714168
Education & Certifications
- UPR Sch of Med
- VA Caribbean Healthcare Sys
- Ponce Sch of Med
- University of Puerto Rico
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narvaez-Lugo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narvaez-Lugo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narvaez-Lugo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Narvaez-Lugo works at
Dr. Narvaez-Lugo has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narvaez-Lugo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Narvaez-Lugo speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Narvaez-Lugo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narvaez-Lugo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narvaez-Lugo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narvaez-Lugo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.