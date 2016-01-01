Dr. Jessica Mullins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Mullins, MD
Dr. Jessica Mullins, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center and Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mullins works at
East Valley Intensivists1955 W Frye Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Jessica Mullins, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1790105120
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- Critical Care Medicine, Emergency Medicine and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mullins using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mullins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mullins works at
Dr. Mullins has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mullins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mullins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.