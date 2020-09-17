Dr. Jessica Mosher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mosher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Mosher, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jessica Mosher, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Wac 41 Washington St Ste 401, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (781) 416-3500Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pm
Kuchnir Dermatology PC20 Hope Ave Ste 105, Waltham, MA 02453 Directions (617) 355-6117
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates485 Arsenal St, Watertown, MA 02472 Directions (617) 972-5111
Newton Wellesley Dermatology Associates65 Walnut St, Wellesley, MA 02481 Directions (781) 237-3500
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr.Mosher is an excellent Mohs surgeon. Her demeanor is calming and her surgical removal and repair skills are exceptional. I have a hard time finding my surgical scars even with a magnifying mirror! She’s the best!
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1063471050
- Harvard Combined Fellowship
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- Stanford University
- Harvard University
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
