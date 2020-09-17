Overview

Dr. Jessica Mosher, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Mosher works at Krauss Dermatology in Wellesley Hills, MA with other offices in Waltham, MA, Watertown, MA and Wellesley, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.