Dr. Jessica Minder, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jessica Minder, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Bend, WI.
Locations
West Bend Health Center1700 W Paradise Dr, West Bend, WI 53095 Directions (414) 377-5827
Hospital Affiliations
- Froedtert Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Minder did a great job in repairing my foot. I had severe arthritis in my foot, and had seen many doctors and tried many different treatments, with very little relief. Dr Minder proceeded to do surgery on my foot in 2/2019. it took a good 15 to 18 months to be fully recovered, but my foot feels 100% better with no pain. she was strict with her after care treatment, and I followed it to the T. she is very pleasant, knowledgeable and communicates her expections very well. I would strongly recommend her.
About Dr. Jessica Minder, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
