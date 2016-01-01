Dr. Jessica Meir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Meir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessica Meir, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial.
Locations
White Memorial Medical Center1701 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 100, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 987-1362
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health White Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jessica Meir, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Coll
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meir has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meir has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Syphilis Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Meir. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meir.
