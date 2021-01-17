See All Pediatric Neurologists in Denver, CO
Pediatric Neurology
Dr. Jessica Litwin, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Litwin works at Rocky Mountain Pediatric Neurology & Sleep Medicine - Denver in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rocky Mountain Pediatric Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    2055 N High St Ste 210, Denver, CO 80205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0560

Hospital Affiliations
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 17, 2021
    Dr. Litwin does a great job of taking the time to listen to her patients.
    MATTHEW J CARLSON — Jan 17, 2021
    About Dr. Jessica Litwin, MD

    Pediatric Neurology
    English
    1245345321
    Education & Certifications

    University of Miami
    Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessica Litwin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Litwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Litwin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Litwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Litwin works at Rocky Mountain Pediatric Neurology & Sleep Medicine - Denver in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Litwin’s profile.

    Dr. Litwin has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Litwin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Litwin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Litwin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Litwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Litwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

