Dr. Jessica Lilley, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jessica Lilley, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Ruleville, MS. They completed their fellowship with Vanderbilt University

Dr. Lilley works at Jackson Heart Clinic in Ruleville, MS with other offices in Oxford, MS, Tupelo, MS and Madison, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mississippi Center for Advanced Medicine - Mississippi Delta
    840 N Oak Ave, Ruleville, MS 38771
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Mississippi Center for Advanced Medicine - Oxford
    1200 Office Park Dr # 100, Oxford, MS 38655
    Mississippi Center for Advanced Medicine - North Mississippi
    4428 S Eason Blvd Ste B, Tupelo, MS 38801
    Mississippi Center for Advanced Medicine
    330 W Jefferson St, Tupelo, MS 38804
    Mississippi Center for Advanced Medicine
    7730 Old Canton Rd Bldg B, Madison, MS 39110

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi
  • North Mississippi Health Services
  • North Sunflower Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    May 15, 2018
    We would recommend Dr. Lilley to anyone seeking a pediatric endocrinologist. She goes above and beyond for each and every patient. She is caring, compassionate, and knowledgeable. We wouldn't want to see anyone else!
    About Dr. Jessica Lilley, MD

    Pediatric Endocrinology
    English
    1093912479
    Vanderbilt University
    Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
    Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
