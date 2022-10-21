Dr. Jessica Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessica Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.
Locations
-
1
Great Neck Office600 Northern Blvd, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 466-0390Monday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lee is very confident in assessing the patients problem and takes the time to explain her course of action to address it.
About Dr. Jessica Lee, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1194024562
Education & Certifications
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee speaks Korean and Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
