Overview

Dr. Jessica Lange, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Georgetown Community Hospital, Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph London.



Dr. Lange works at ENT Specialists, PLLC. in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Nosebleed and Loss of Smell and-or Taste along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.