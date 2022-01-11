See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Jessica Kuppy, MD

Critical Care Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jessica Kuppy, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Kuppy works at Champaign Dental Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Acute and Chronic Pain Research Lab At Rumc- Jelke
    1750 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 11, 2022
The care providers were great! I am thankful for the excellent care/attention that I received and I felt heard.
— Jan 11, 2022
Photo: Dr. Jessica Kuppy, MD
About Dr. Jessica Kuppy, MD

  • Critical Care Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
  • 1053707018
Education & Certifications

  • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jessica Kuppy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuppy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kuppy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kuppy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kuppy works at Champaign Dental Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Kuppy’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuppy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuppy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuppy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuppy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

