Overview

Dr. Jessica Kreshover, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Kreshover works at Smith Institute For Urology in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.