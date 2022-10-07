Dr. Jessica Kreshover, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kreshover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Kreshover, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Kreshover, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Arthur Smith Institute for Urology450 Lakeville Rd Ste M41, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 734-8500
Northwell Health Physician Partners Smith Institute for Urology at Garden City233 7th St Ste 203, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 294-7666
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kreshover is knowledgeable, intelligent, patient, kind and generous with her time. She listened carefully, looked at all my studies and helped to make sense of a complicated and rare finding. I feel grateful to have her on my team!!
About Dr. Jessica Kreshover, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- North Shore/Long Island Jewish Med Ctr
- Boston U Boston Med Ctr
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kreshover has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kreshover accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kreshover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kreshover has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kreshover on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kreshover. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kreshover.
