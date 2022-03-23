See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Jessica Krant, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jessica Krant, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons - M.D. and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County.

Dr. Krant works at Art of Dermatology at the Laser & Skin Surgery Center of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Rash and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Laser & Skin Surgery Center of New York
    Laser & Skin Surgery Center of New York
323 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016
(212) 488-5599

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Scars Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Broken Blood Vessels Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulite Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Double Chin Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excimer Laser Therapy for Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Facial Redness Chevron Icon
Fine Lines Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Frown Lines Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Nevus of Ota Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Port Wine Stain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sacral Hemangiomas - Multiple Congenital Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 23, 2022
    After routine treatment in numerous practices over the years, this practice has emerged as the best! Dr. Jessica Krant is a caring, expert dermatologist who not only "looks at my skin" but analyzes my overall/global health, medications, and well being. She listens to my concerns in detail and has had numerous creative solutions that helped my quality of life.! In addition, Dr. Leonard Bernstein is a terrific dermatological surgeon. He's performed several surgical procedures to remove sun damage…each procedure has gone well… painless, no complications, and quick healing. I always know I can count on him. The office is immaculate and the support staff excellent….I highly recommend these 2 physicians and this practice without hesitation.
    Dr. Michael Goodman — Mar 23, 2022
    About Dr. Jessica Krant, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275527582
    Education & Certifications

    • Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons - M.D.
    • Harvard University - Ab Visual and Environmental Studies
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessica Krant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krant works at Art of Dermatology at the Laser & Skin Surgery Center of New York in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Krant’s profile.

    Dr. Krant has seen patients for Rash and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Krant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krant.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

