Dr. Jessica Kraker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessica Kraker, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Kraker works at
Locations
Tulane Neuroscience Center1415 Tulane Ave Fl 5, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-5561
Tulane Multispecialty Clinic at University Square200 Broadway St Ste 230, New Orleans, LA 70118 Directions (504) 988-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr Kraker for a few years now for my Epilepsy. After a lifetime of seeing neurologists (around the world), I am so relieved to have found Dr Kraker. Dr Kraker has such good listening skills, as a result, I feel understood after each visit. Thats so incredibly important for me as it removes stress and improves my mindset. Since, I've been in her care to manage my epilepsy my life has improved grately. Decrease in seizures and stress!
About Dr. Jessica Kraker, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1275660631
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- University Of Maryland Baltimore MD
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kraker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kraker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kraker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kraker.
