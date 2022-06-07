Overview

Dr. Jessica Kovarik, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida , Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kovarik works at Pediatric Endocrinology Women Children s Medical Plaza in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Fort Myers Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.