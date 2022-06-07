Dr. Jessica Kovarik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kovarik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Kovarik, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Kovarik, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida , Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kovarik works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Endocrinology Women Children s Medical Plaza15901 Bass Rd Ste 102, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 343-9890
-
2
Family Health Centers of Southwest Florida Inc9800 S Healthpark Dr Ste 110, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 343-6050
-
3
Healthpark Medical Center9981 S Healthpark Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 343-6755
-
4
SWFL Children's Charities Eye Center of Golisano Children's Hospital11390 Summerlin Square Dr, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931 Directions (239) 343-8880
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kovarik?
The entire staff and experience was great!
About Dr. Jessica Kovarik, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Czech
- 1821227331
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kovarik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kovarik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kovarik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kovarik works at
Dr. Kovarik has seen patients for Lazy Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kovarik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kovarik speaks Czech.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Kovarik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kovarik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kovarik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kovarik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.