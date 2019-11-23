Dr. Knirk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jessica Knirk, MD
Dr. Jessica Knirk, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY.
Las Vegas7751 W Flamingo Rd Ste A100, Las Vegas, NV 89147 Directions (702) 804-6555
My visit was to her office on Flamingo Road in Las Vegas. She is the best neurologist that I've found in our valley.
About Dr. Jessica Knirk, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1194933465
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Dr. Knirk has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knirk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
