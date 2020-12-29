Dr. Jessica Kingston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kingston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Kingston, MD
Dr. Jessica Kingston, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Ucsd Medical Offices South Pharmacy4168 Front St, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 543-6248
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I have been a patient of Dr. Kingston for a few years now. From day one, she was personal, caring, and an exceptional expert in her field. Through the years, Dr. Kingston has been the most intuitive in her care, always able to listen to her patients. In addition, her staff follows her same values and principles, which is just as important. I consider myself very lucky to have be in her care.
About Dr. Jessica Kingston, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- University Ca San Diego Med Center
- Yale University School of Medicine
