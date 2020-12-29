Overview

Dr. Jessica Kingston, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Kingston works at Hillcrest - Medical Offices South in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Colposcopy and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.