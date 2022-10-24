Dr. Keto has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jessica Keto, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Keto, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's.
Dr. Keto works at
Locations
Saint Mary's Hospital250 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 685-6756
- 2 245 State St SE Ste 228, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 685-5714
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keto?
Dr Keto is the best ever. She listens to her patients and handles all their problems and concerns.
About Dr. Jessica Keto, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1356569933
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keto has seen patients for Mastectomy, Breast Cancer and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Keto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.