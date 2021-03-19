Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jessica Kennedy, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Kennedy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine In St. Louis and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Primary & Specialty Care - Lakeview1333 W Belmont Ave Ste 200, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (312) 926-3627
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing her for a few years. Great bedside manner and does a good job communicating while managing online computer portal. Responds to mychart messages and does telehealth appointments. She’s helped manage a few different health conditions and gives good referrals for specialists. Overall great doctor!
About Dr. Jessica Kennedy, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1932332731
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Washington University School Of Medicine In St. Louis
- Internal Medicine
