Dr. Jessica Kappelman, MD

Dermatology
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jessica Kappelman, MD is a Dermatologist in Plainfield, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois At Rockford and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Kappelman works at Kappelman Dermatology in Plainfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Folliculitis and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Plainfield
    24600 W 127th St Ste 335, Plainfield, IL 60585 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 676-6716

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Folliculitis
Rosacea
Dermatitis
Folliculitis
Rosacea

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis
Folliculitis
Rosacea
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Itchy Skin
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Herpes Simplex Infection
Intertrigo
Keloid Scar
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Psoriasis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Acne
Athlete's Foot
Bowenoid Papulosis
Burn Injuries
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Hidradenitis
Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pemphigus
Plantar Wart
Ringworm
Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor
Warts
Ratings & Reviews
3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Mar 18, 2021
Dr. Kappelman is just fantastic ! Kind, caring and friendly like few. She does not rush going though your issues. Her staff is likewise.
Jose Mayen — Mar 18, 2021
About Dr. Jessica Kappelman, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 17 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1376707448
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Loyola University Stritch School Of Med
Residency
Internship
  • St Francis Hospital of Evanston
Internship
Medical Education
  • University of Illinois At Rockford
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jessica Kappelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kappelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kappelman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kappelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kappelman works at Kappelman Dermatology in Plainfield, IL. View the full address on Dr. Kappelman’s profile.

Dr. Kappelman has seen patients for Dermatitis, Folliculitis and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kappelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kappelman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kappelman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kappelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kappelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

