Dr. Jessica Kappelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kappelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Kappelman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessica Kappelman, MD is a Dermatologist in Plainfield, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois At Rockford and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Kappelman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Plainfield24600 W 127th St Ste 335, Plainfield, IL 60585 Directions (815) 676-6716
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kappelman?
Dr. Kappelman is just fantastic ! Kind, caring and friendly like few. She does not rush going though your issues. Her staff is likewise.
About Dr. Jessica Kappelman, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376707448
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Stritch School Of Med
- St Francis Hospital of Evanston
- University of Illinois At Rockford
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kappelman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kappelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kappelman works at
Dr. Kappelman has seen patients for Dermatitis, Folliculitis and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kappelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kappelman speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kappelman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kappelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kappelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kappelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.