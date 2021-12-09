See All Cardiologists in Nashville, TN
Overview

Dr. Jessica Joseph-Alexis, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. 

Dr. Joseph-Alexis works at Southern Hills Surgical Consultants in Nashville, TN with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mark W. Shelton M.d. Pllc
    397 Wallace Rd Ste 414, Nashville, TN 37211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 333-0851
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    J Edwin Wood Clinic
    700 Spruce St Ste 304, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 829-3521
  3. 3
    Southern Hills Medical Center
    391 Wallace Rd, Nashville, TN 37211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 781-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Echocardiography
Hypertension
Echocardiography
Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 09, 2021
I was referred to Dr. Joseph-Alexis by my primary care physician when I mentioned that I had been experiencing abnormal rhythms even for one with WPW. I met with Dr. Joseph-Alexis to go over my symptoms and she order some tests for my situation and adjusted some medications. She was very nice to discuss my symptoms with and talked to me in a way that I could understand. She allowed me to ask questions about my situation and fielded each as important for my understanding.
— Dec 09, 2021
About Dr. Jessica Joseph-Alexis, DO

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Creole
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1023402062
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jessica Joseph-Alexis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph-Alexis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Joseph-Alexis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Joseph-Alexis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph-Alexis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph-Alexis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph-Alexis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

