Dr. Jessica Joseph-Alexis, DO
Dr. Jessica Joseph-Alexis, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN.
Dr. Joseph-Alexis works at
Mark W. Shelton M.d. Pllc397 Wallace Rd Ste 414, Nashville, TN 37211 Directions (615) 333-0851Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
J Edwin Wood Clinic700 Spruce St Ste 304, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Directions (215) 829-3521
Southern Hills Medical Center391 Wallace Rd, Nashville, TN 37211 Directions (615) 781-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
I was referred to Dr. Joseph-Alexis by my primary care physician when I mentioned that I had been experiencing abnormal rhythms even for one with WPW. I met with Dr. Joseph-Alexis to go over my symptoms and she order some tests for my situation and adjusted some medications. She was very nice to discuss my symptoms with and talked to me in a way that I could understand. She allowed me to ask questions about my situation and fielded each as important for my understanding.
- Cardiology
- English, Creole
- 1023402062
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Joseph-Alexis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph-Alexis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph-Alexis speaks Creole.
