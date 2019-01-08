Dr. Jessica Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Johnson, MD is a High Risk Obstetrics Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in High Risk Obstetrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School.
Locations
Midtown Obgyn4600 Hale Pkwy Ste 400, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 321-2166
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Johnson delivered both of my kids, and is one of the best doctors (of any specialty) I’ve ever had. She is thorough, knowledgeable, non-judgmental & easy to talk to.
About Dr. Jessica Johnson, MD
- High Risk Obstetrics
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104865732
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado
- U Colo Sch Med
- University of Minnesota Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
