Dr. Jennings has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jessica Jennings, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Jennings, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Jennings works at
Locations
-
1
Tfhc # 30 - Fletcher Pharmacy302 W FLETCHER AVE, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 397-5305
-
2
Tampa Family Health Center8108 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 33604 Directions (813) 712-1930
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jennings?
Dr. Jennings was extremely personable, respectful, and knowledgeable. She put me at ease with her rationale. I am grateful to have her care for my child.
About Dr. Jessica Jennings, MD
- Pediatrics
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1023245982
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jennings accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jennings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jennings works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jennings. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jennings.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jennings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jennings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.