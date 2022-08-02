Dr. Jessica Jacob, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Jacob, MD
Dr. Jessica Jacob, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
North Shore University Hospital300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (718) 470-7000
North Shore -lij Obgyn At New Hyde Park PC3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 407, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 488-8145
- North Shore University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Jacob is a wonderful doctor.. her staff are friendly and always nice…I have been going to her for 2 years. She is caring, easy to talk to and a good doctor… I give her 5+ stars.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- North Shore University Hospital
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
