Dr. Jessica Ivers, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Ivers, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI.
Locations
Blink Optical LLC904 7th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 292-2249Monday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday6:30am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ivers is complete gem. She is attentive not only to my kids needs but to my husband and I's as new (now experienced) parents. She has been patient and celebratory with us, giving us advice when we need it and rooting us on in this adventure. We're so lucky to have her as our pediatrician.
About Dr. Jessica Ivers, MD
- Pediatrics
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI
- Pediatrics
Dr. Ivers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ivers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ivers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ivers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ivers.
