Dr. Jessica Intravia, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jessica Intravia, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Intravia works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Great Neck, 611 Northern Boulevard in Great Neck, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Myofascial Trigger Point Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Great Neck, 611 Northern Boulevard
    611 Northern Blvd Ste 200, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 662-3519
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at New Hyde Park
    410 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 662-3519

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glen Cove Hospital
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    Patient Ratings (3)
    Aug 03, 2021
    Completely fixed my arm and even cared to make the surgical scar minimal. Will fully and eloquently explain the medical issue and solution in a short amount of time. Her PA is also awesome and extremely efficacious. The most expedient, pleasant medical experience I've ever had.
    Elisha Ishaal — Aug 03, 2021
    About Dr. Jessica Intravia, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • 1548670755
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessica Intravia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Intravia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Intravia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Intravia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Intravia has seen patients for Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Myofascial Trigger Point Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Intravia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Intravia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Intravia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Intravia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Intravia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

