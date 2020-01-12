Dr. Ing has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jessica Ing, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Ing, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM.
Dr. Ing works at
Locations
-
1
Palo Alto Medical Foundation - Fremont Main Lab3200 Kearney St, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 490-1222
-
2
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology8700 Beverly Blvd # 3622, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-7417
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ing?
Dr. Ing is absolutely amazing! She really takes the time to get to know you and explain out any options or concerns you may have. I ended up getting surgery for a cyst and she was also an amazing surgeon. She made me feel very comfortable and I’m SO thankful I was able to find her. I highly recommend Dr. Ing in every way!
About Dr. Jessica Ing, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1568847044
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ing accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ing works at
Dr. Ing has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.