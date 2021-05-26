See All Oncologists in Salt Lake City, UT
Oncology
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jessica Hunn, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med|University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital, Ogden Regional Medical Center, St. Mark's Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and Timpanogos Regional Hospital.

Dr. Hunn works at Women's Health & Oncology Services in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy, Adenomyosis and Fallopian Tube Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Health & Oncology Services
    1140 E 3900 S Ste 300, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5876
  2. 2
    Ogden Regional Medical Center Cancer Treatment Center
    5475 S 500 E, Ogden, UT 84405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (385) 417-5362
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Valley Women's Health
    1250 E 3900 S Ste 200, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (385) 231-1876

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mountain View Hospital
  • Lone Peak Hospital
  • Ogden Regional Medical Center
  • St. Mark's Hospital
  • Intermountain Medical Center
  • Timpanogos Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oophorectomy
Adenomyosis
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Oophorectomy
Adenomyosis
Fallopian Tube Disorders

Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Advanced Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopy Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Laser Ablation Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PEHP
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 26, 2021
    Dr Hunn is a very caring and sensitive caregiver. She is genuinely concerned about each patient.
    Mary Bray — May 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jessica Hunn, MD

    • Oncology
    18 years of experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992978712
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Chicago|University of Chicago/ North Shore University Health System
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med|University Of Utah School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessica Hunn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hunn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hunn has seen patients for Oophorectomy, Adenomyosis and Fallopian Tube Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

