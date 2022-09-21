Dr. Jessica Huard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Huard, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jessica Huard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Rush Medical College.
Group Health Cooperative Tacoma209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 596-3300
Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Gig Harbor6401 Kimball Dr Ste 104, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions (253) 853-8050
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- MultiPlan
Dr. Huard delivered my baby after a very long induction. I was beginning to lose hope with the lack of progression and felt the midwife that was before her was leaving me hanging. The second dr. Huard walked in, she was practical and real, reassuring me that my baby was going to be born on her shift. She had the nurse do many exercises with me to get my baby to move her head down and when she came and checked my cervix after sometime she was able to break my water. This all seems very generic in the land of labor and delivery but dr. Huard was a magic unicorn. She made me feel safe and capable and was very supportive of future geriatric pregnancies. I feel safe in her hands and am forever grateful.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1275888422
- Maricopa Medical Center
- Rush Medical College
