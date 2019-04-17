Dr. Jessica Hinojosa, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hinojosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Hinojosa, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessica Hinojosa, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Norman, OK.
Dr. Hinojosa works at
Locations
Women's Healthcare of Norman3440 Rc Luttrell Dr Ste 200, Norman, OK 73072 Directions (405) 360-1264
Hospital Affiliations
- Norman Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I started seeing Dr. Hinojosa with my first pregnancy as she was rated in the highest care to cost ratio with my insurance and couldn't be happier with the results. She is a professional, caring doctor who is very knowledgeable. I have chosen to continue seeing her rather than returing to the GYN only I was seeing for women's health before my OB needs.
About Dr. Jessica Hinojosa, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1124311030
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hinojosa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hinojosa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hinojosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hinojosa has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hinojosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hinojosa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hinojosa.
