Dr. Jessica Henry, DDS

Dentistry
Overview

Dr. Jessica Henry, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Brooksville, FL. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School.

Dr. Henry works at Aspen Dental in Brooksville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aspen Dental
    13171 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 227-6051
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Capital Blue Cross
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Geisinger Health Plan
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Jessica Henry, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942408356
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Wisconsin Medical School
    Medical Education

