Dr. Jessica Hedeman, DO
Overview
Dr. Jessica Hedeman, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's.
Dr. Hedeman works at
Locations
Mercy Health Hauenstein Neurosciences220 Cherry St Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 685-5050
Endocrine Associates & Thyroid245 Cherry St SE Ste 104, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 685-5050
Saint Mary's Health Care200 Jefferson Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 685-5050Monday10:00am - 12:00pmTuesday10:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hedeman is an excellent practitioner. a great listener, very knowledgeable, accommodating, and easy to understand. She is timely, professional, and friendly.
About Dr. Jessica Hedeman, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1639310196
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Hedeman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hedeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hedeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hedeman works at
Dr. Hedeman has seen patients for Dystonia, Tremor and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hedeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hedeman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hedeman.
