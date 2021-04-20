Dr. Jessica Harness, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harness is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Harness, DO
Overview
Dr. Jessica Harness, DO is an Urology Specialist in Castle Rock, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Harness works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Chpg At the Meadows2352 Meadows Blvd Ste 300, Castle Rock, CO 80109 Directions (720) 455-0670Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Urrk Urology Dtc8200 E Belleview Ave Ste 270E, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Directions (303) 740-5800
-
3
Urology Associates4545 E 9th Ave Ste 500, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 733-8848
Hospital Affiliations
- Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harness?
I was impressed with her thoroughness and willingness to take time to explain the various possibilities to improve my situation--both positive and negative. My first visit and I was impressed--I will be counting on her to make positive changes in my condition in the future. I am a former R.N. and not easy to impress. I was also impressed with Emily at the front desk. Carol Ann Jacks
About Dr. Jessica Harness, DO
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1598027336
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harness has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harness accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harness has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harness works at
Dr. Harness has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harness on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Harness. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harness.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harness, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harness appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.