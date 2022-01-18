Dr. Hals has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jessica Hals, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessica Hals, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Weatherford, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology & Oncology. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with Medical City Weatherford and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle.
Dr. Hals works at
Locations
-
1
Weatherford911 Foster Ln, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 597-7900Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Azle324 Northwest Pkwy, Azle, TX 76020 Directions (817) 597-7900
-
3
Granbury303 W PEARL ST, Granbury, TX 76048 Directions (817) 579-3700
-
4
Lake Worth6302 Lake Worth Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76135 Directions (817) 597-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Weatherford
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hals?
She explained condition well. Overview of options. I made an informed choice.
About Dr. Jessica Hals, DO
- Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1013955095
Education & Certifications
- Scott and White Memorial Hospital
- Osteopathic Medical Center of Texas
- Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie
- University of Pittsburgh
- Hematology & Oncology, Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hals accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hals has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hals works at
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Hals. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hals.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hals, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hals appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.