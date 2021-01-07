Dr. Jessica Halpern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halpern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Halpern, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessica Halpern, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Halpern works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Massler Center for Psychological Wellness PC127 E Mount Pleasant Ave, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 535-8555Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Halpern?
I have been a patient of Dr Halpern’s for a few years and I think she is an excellent psychiatrist. She also takes time to do talk therapy, which many psychotherapists do not do anymore. She is empathetic and always available in an urgent situation. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Jessica Halpern, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1750675195
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halpern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halpern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halpern works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Halpern. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halpern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halpern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halpern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.