Dr. Jessica Hafner, DO
Dr. Jessica Hafner, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Holland, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Holland Hospital.
Lakeshore Surgical Associates PC577 Michigan Ave Ste 202, Holland, MI 49423 Directions (616) 393-6887
Hospital Affiliations
- Holland Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
I cannot recommend Dr. Hafner highly enough. She shepherded me through my breast cancer diagnosis and surgery. She is patient and reassuring. She made a stressful time seem routine. She is the best!
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1902065287
- Genesys Regional Medical Center Health Park
- Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med
- Calvin College
- General Surgery
Dr. Hafner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hafner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hafner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Hafner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hafner.
