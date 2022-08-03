See All General Surgeons in Holland, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Jessica Hafner, DO

General Surgery
4.9 (37)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jessica Hafner, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Holland, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Holland Hospital.

Dr. Hafner works at Lakeshore Health Partners - General Surgery in Holland, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lakeshore Surgical Associates PC
    577 Michigan Ave Ste 202, Holland, MI 49423 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 393-6887

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Gallstones
Breast Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 03, 2022
    I cannot recommend Dr. Hafner highly enough. She shepherded me through my breast cancer diagnosis and surgery. She is patient and reassuring. She made a stressful time seem routine. She is the best!
    Mary B. — Aug 03, 2022
    About Dr. Jessica Hafner, DO

    • General Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902065287
    Education & Certifications

    • Genesys Regional Medical Center Health Park
    • Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med
    Medical Education
    • Calvin College
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessica Hafner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hafner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hafner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hafner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hafner works at Lakeshore Health Partners - General Surgery in Holland, MI. View the full address on Dr. Hafner’s profile.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Hafner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hafner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hafner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hafner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

