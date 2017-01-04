Dr. Greer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jessica Greer, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Greer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lutz, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1908 Land O Lakes Blvd, Lutz, FL 33549 Directions (813) 428-7030
Womans Groupthe5380 Primrose Lake Cir, Tampa, FL 33647 Directions (813) 769-2778
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very easy to talk to
About Dr. Jessica Greer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1881031631
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Greer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.