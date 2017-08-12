Overview

Dr. Jessica Gordon, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and Hospital For Special Surgery.



Dr. Gordon works at Georges Sylvestre, M.D. in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Raynaud's Disease, Arthritis and Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.