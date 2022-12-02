Dr. Gher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jessica Gher, DO
Overview
Dr. Jessica Gher, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Valley Women for Women3815 S Val Vista Dr Ste 101, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 782-0993
Valley Women for Women PC1501 N Gilbert Rd Ste 180, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions
Valley Women for Women485 S Dobson Rd Ste 206, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 782-0993Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Gher is very friendly, kind and knowledge. She made me feel so comfortable throughout my visit. She answered all my questions. I will definitely see her again and I sent my daughter to see her also.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1508276585
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
