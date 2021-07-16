Dr. Garelik has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jessica Garelik, DO
Overview
Dr. Jessica Garelik, DO is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Garelik works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation Department of Dermatology676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1600, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8106
- 2 240 E 38th St Fl 12, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-5250
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garelik?
Dr. Garelik and her nurse were very attentive, kind, and made me feel comfortable. I had to have shave biopsies done in three locations and Dr. Garelik and her nurse explained what would happen and eased any anxiety I had about the procedure. I would recommend Dr. Garelik to family and friends.
About Dr. Jessica Garelik, DO
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1144515297
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center/Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
- Beaumont Health (Farmington Hills)
- Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garelik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garelik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garelik works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Garelik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garelik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garelik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garelik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.