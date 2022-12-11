Overview

Dr. Jessica Foxen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Moore, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Southwest Medical Center, Norman Regional Hospital and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Foxen works at Integris Family Care Moore in Moore, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.