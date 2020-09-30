Dr. Jessica Foley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Foley, MD
Dr. Jessica Foley, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED|Michigan State University (CHM).
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Hematology/Oncology) - Grand Rapids100 Michigan St NE Fl 10MC085, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
As a former patient of Dr. Foley's, I can say that she is the best doctor I could have hoped to have. I was diagnosed with Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis about ten years ago, and had to be put on chemotherapy for a year. It was a really tough time, but Dr. Foley was so kind and empathetic that it's one of the best things I remember from that horrid year. She really helped me through my treatment. Now, as a junior in high school, I know I want to be an oncologist. It is something I am passionate about, and it's all because of how amazing and inspiring Dr. Foley was. I want to help people affected by cancer so much, and Dr. Foley is my role model. I will always be appreciative of her.
- Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners/MSU (GME)|Helen Devos Children's Hospital
- University of Michigan - Mott Children's Hospital (GME)
- University of Michigan - Mott Children's Hospital (GME)|University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED|Michigan State University (CHM)
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
