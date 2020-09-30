See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Jessica Foley, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jessica Foley, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED|Michigan State University (CHM).

Dr. Foley works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Hematology/Oncology) - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hemophilia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Hematology/Oncology) - Grand Rapids
    100 Michigan St NE Fl 10MC085, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemophilia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Hemophilia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations

Hemophilia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Acute Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bleeding Disorders
Erythropoietin Test
Lymphoma Evaluation
Neutropenia
von Willebrand Disease
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Astrocytoma
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Brain Cancer
Chordoma
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Hemophilia A
Hodgkin's Disease
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Kidney Cancer
Liver Cancer
Lymphoma
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma
Mast Cell Diseases
Medulloblastoma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Osteosarcoma
Pancytopenia
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma
Schwannoma
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Malignancies
Sickle Cell Disease
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Testicular Cancer
Thalassemia
Thrombocytosis
Vertebral Column Tumors
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicaid
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 30, 2020
    As a former patient of Dr. Foley's, I can say that she is the best doctor I could have hoped to have. I was diagnosed with Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis about ten years ago, and had to be put on chemotherapy for a year. It was a really tough time, but Dr. Foley was so kind and empathetic that it's one of the best things I remember from that horrid year. She really helped me through my treatment. Now, as a junior in high school, I know I want to be an oncologist. It is something I am passionate about, and it's all because of how amazing and inspiring Dr. Foley was. I want to help people affected by cancer so much, and Dr. Foley is my role model. I will always be appreciative of her.
    Autumn C — Sep 30, 2020
    About Dr. Jessica Foley, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457554271
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners/MSU (GME)|Helen Devos Children's Hospital
    Residency
    • University of Michigan - Mott Children's Hospital (GME)
    Internship
    • University of Michigan - Mott Children's Hospital (GME)|University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Medical Education
    • MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED|Michigan State University (CHM)
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessica Foley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Foley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Foley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Foley works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Hematology/Oncology) - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Foley’s profile.

    Dr. Foley has seen patients for Hemophilia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Foley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

