Overview

Dr. Jessica Flynn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They completed their residency with New England Med Ctr Hosps, Pediatrics



Dr. Flynn works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.