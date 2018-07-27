Dr. Jessica Flynn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Flynn, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Flynn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They completed their residency with New England Med Ctr Hosps, Pediatrics
Dr. Flynn works at
Locations
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
she is awesome. by far the best around new england. Darryl Brien - recent patient lahey lexington
About Dr. Jessica Flynn, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- New England Med Ctr Hosps, Pediatrics
Dr. Flynn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flynn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flynn has seen patients for Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flynn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Flynn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flynn.
