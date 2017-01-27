Overview

Dr. Jessica Fleishman, MD is an Ophthalmic Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Fleishman works at Lasik Plus of New York Professional Corp in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects and Diabetic Retinopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.