Super Profile

Dr. Jessica Fleischer, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jessica Fleischer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.

Dr. Fleischer works at Englewood Orthopedic Associates in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jessica Fleischer, MD
    401 S Van Brunt St Ste 3, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 569-2770
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
  • Holy Name Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Osteoporosis
Osteopenia
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 18, 2019
    Caring and dedicated endocrinologist who thinks outside the box to heal! Wonderful doctor! Highly recommend!
    About Dr. Jessica Fleischer, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851464978
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessica Fleischer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleischer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fleischer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fleischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fleischer works at Englewood Orthopedic Associates in Englewood, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Fleischer’s profile.

    Dr. Fleischer has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleischer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleischer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleischer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleischer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleischer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

