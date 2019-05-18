Dr. Jessica Fleischer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleischer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Fleischer, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Fleischer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Locations
Jessica Fleischer, MD401 S Van Brunt St Ste 3, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 569-2770Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pmSaturday7:30am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Caring and dedicated endocrinologist who thinks outside the box to heal! Wonderful doctor! Highly recommend!
About Dr. Jessica Fleischer, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1851464978
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fleischer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fleischer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fleischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fleischer has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleischer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleischer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleischer.
