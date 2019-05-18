Overview

Dr. Jessica Fleischer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Fleischer works at Englewood Orthopedic Associates in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.