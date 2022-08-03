See All Neurologists in Sellersville, PA
Dr. Jessica Feldman, MD

Neurology
3.5 (40)
Call for new patient details
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jessica Feldman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sellersville, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital, Grand View Health, Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus.

Dr. Feldman works at Penn Neurologic Associates, PC in Sellersville, PA with other offices in Lansdale, PA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Summit
    920 Lawn Ave Ste 5, Sellersville, PA 18960 (215) 257-4900
    Emanuel Troiani Psy.d.
    125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 206, Lansdale, PA 19446 (215) 855-4800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doylestown Hospital
  • Grand View Health
  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
  • St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 03, 2022
    Office staff member unnecessarily condescending and rude, but once passed that experience, Dr. Feldman is fantastic and worth the wait. I wish I would have found Dr. Feldman sooner.
    About Dr. Jessica Feldman, MD

    Neurology
    20 years of experience
    English
    1881647808
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Tulane University School of Medicine
    Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feldman has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

