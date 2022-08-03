Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jessica Feldman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessica Feldman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sellersville, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital, Grand View Health, Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus.
Locations
-
1
The Summit920 Lawn Ave Ste 5, Sellersville, PA 18960 Directions (215) 257-4900
-
2
Emanuel Troiani Psy.d.125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 206, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions (215) 855-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
- Grand View Health
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
- St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Office staff member unnecessarily condescending and rude, but once passed that experience, Dr. Feldman is fantastic and worth the wait. I wish I would have found Dr. Feldman sooner.
About Dr. Jessica Feldman, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1881647808
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Neurology
